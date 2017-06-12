Hastings race to cup derby victory

Hastings Priory’s cricketers booked their place in the Gray-Nicolls Sussex T20 Cup quarter-finals with a convincing derby victory yesterday (Sunday).

Sussex Premier League side Priory won by nine wickets with nearly 11 overs to spare at home to Division Five East neighbours Crowhurst Park.

Priory opening batsman Jason Finch is watchful in defence.

Both teams had quite a different look from their league matches the previous day, with Priory making five changes and Park six.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Park were all out for 123 off the final ball of their 20 overs. Joel Bruun was the star of the innings with a very good 47 off 33 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Clive Tong (10) and captain-for-the-day Bruun got Park off to a pretty good start with an opening partnership of 31 until Tong was caught by Jason Finch off Matt Cammish (4-0-33-2).

Cammish struck again to remove Paul Brookes 13 runs later before John Merrick (18) and Bruun added 37 for the third wicket, a stand ended when Adam Page (4-0-30-2) claimed his maiden Priory first team wicket by bowling Merrick.

Leo Cammish shapes up to go on the attack during his brisk unbeaten half-century which steered Priory to victory.

Bruun also fell to Page to leave Park 94-4 and the innings went into decline thereafter as none of the final six batsmen scored more than six, although number five Joe Lovell made 16.

All five bowlers used by Priory picked up wickets and three of them went for less than five runs per over. Elliot Hooper was the most successful with 3-19 from four overs, Finn Hulbert took the last two wickets to finish with 2-19 and Jack Coleman was the most economical with 1-16.

Priory proceeded to make short work of the run chase, scoring 127 runs in just 55 balls. Leo Cammish was unbeaten on 65 from just 31 deliveries with nine fours and four sixes, while Jason Finch smashed 48 off 20 balls with nine fours and a six until being caught by Merrick off Liam McLean with the score 93.

Ryan Hoadley (6 not out) joined Cammish at the end of an innings in which two Park bowlers conceded 23 runs off their only over.