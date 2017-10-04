Search

Davis beats four-time world champ in Belgium

Mark Davis knocked out world number three John Higgins in the European Masters.
Snooker star Mark Davis pulled off a tremendous victory over a four-time world champion this afternoon (Wednesday).

The St Leonards potter saw off world number three John Higgins 4-1 in round two of the European Masters in Belgium.

Higgins - one of the all-time greats of the game - edged the opening frame 59-56 thanks to a break of 58, but scored just 33 points thereafter as Davis reeled off the next four frames aided by three fifty-plus breaks.

A 53 got Davis back on level terms and after winning frame three to take a 2-1 lead, the world number 39 went on to seal victory in style with runs of 80 in frame four and 92 in the fifth.

The victory set up a third round meeting with 16th-ranked Anthony McGill or 61st-ranked Alfie Burden tomorrow.

Davis previously saw off 42nd-ranked Matthew Selt 4-1 in round one yesterday.

The 45-year-old began the match with a break of 103 and Selt didn’t score a point in the first two frames. Davis also won the third and although he narrowly lost the fourth, he finished things off in the fifth with the help of a 55.