She’s coming home: Konta confirms Eastbourne 2017 is part of pre-Wimbledon schedule

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta intends to play at all three grass court tournaments in the run up to Wimbledon.

The British No.1 will compete at The Aegon Open Nottingham, The Aegon Classic Birmingham, and The Aegon International Eastbourne in June 2017.

Konta, who headlines a strong Aegon GB Fed Cup team for next week’s tie in Estonia, has had an incredible 12 months breaking into the world’s Top 10 and securing her first two WTA singles titles in Stanford and Sydney during the latter half of that time.

In celebration of this phenomenal run, the LTA has also named Konta as an official ambassador for British Tennis.

Konta said: “I am excited to be playing these three tournaments, especially in front of the home crowds again.

“The grass court season is one of my favourites and this series of tournaments ahead of Wimbledon provides great preparation opportunities for me.

“Playing in front of a passionate crowd that is fully behind you is a special experience that not many players get: I know how lucky I am to be able to do that.

“The home fans really can make all the difference so I hope lots of people come out to cheer!

“These events have an incredible history, you just need to look at the roll of honour to see that, and you can sense that when you step on court.

“With the recent commitment to a bigger and better series hopefully this great tradition will continue for many years to come.”

Speaking on her return to playing her home tournament, The Aegon International Eastbourne, Konta said: “Playing at Devonshire Park is very special. I can’t wait to get back on the courts, just a stone’s throw from my family home in Eastbourne. “I’ve seen exciting plans for the future of the venue, and with the men coming back this year it will no doubt add extra excitement. It’s always an amazing player field, and I’m sure the fans will enjoy lots of world class tennis.”

LTA chief executive Michael Downey said, “We are thrilled Johanna has decided to commit to all three grass court events in the lead up to Wimbledon. We are also very excited to name her as an official ambassador for British Tennis, celebrating the inspirational effect she has on young people across the country. Starting in 2017, Jo will support our key youth participation initiatives such as Tennis for Kids and the Great British Tennis Weekend.”

The LTA’s Director of Major Events, Oliver Scadgell, said: “The 2017 pre-Wimbledon British grass court season is shaping up to be our best yet. Fans and players alike will experience significant improvements with new look events in Nottingham and Eastbourne, as well enhanced ITF Women’s Pro Circuit and ATP Challenger tournaments offering combined record prize money.

“The £44 million pound site re-development plans at Devonshire Park led by Eastbourne Borough Council are already underway, continuing to deliver on our promise to make all of our summer events bigger and better. This is great news for all the athletes, and in particular for Eastbourne’s finest, Johanna.”