Priory thumped by reigning champions

Hastings Priory’s cricketers failed to pick up a single point in a heavy defeat against the reigning Sussex Premier League champions.

Priory were skittled out for just 100 en route to a 10-wicket drubbing away to Roffey on a scorching hot Saturday as they slid nearer to the two relegation places.

Hastings Priory all-rounder Finn Hulbert pushes one into the off-side. Picture by Steve Robards.

The visitors chose to take first knock after winning the toss, but struggled right from the word go and only four players reached double figures as they were bowled out in 43.5 overs.

Things began badly as James Pooley was trapped leg before by Rohit Jagota for a fourth ball duck before a run had been scored.

And it didn’t get much better thereafter as Priory were unable to build partnerships. In fact, the highest stand of the innings was the 18 runs added for the seventh wicket by John Morgan (4 off 37 balls) and Finn Hulbert - the second highest scorer with 22.

Leo Cammish top-scored with a valiant 23 off 71 balls at number three having batted from the very first over until being sixth man out with the score 56.

Jed O’Brien deserves considerable credit for playing despite breaking a finger the previous weekend and courageously making 13 from 31 balls at number 10, helping Priory scrape into three figures. Jake Woolley was the other player to reach double digits with 11.

George Fleming was the most successful Roffey bowler with 4-32 from 13 overs. Jagota picked up 2-23 off 14 and Leigh Harrison 2-25 off eight, and there was a wicket each for Luke Barnard and Ben Manenti.

Roffey made short work of knocking off the runs, reaching their modest target in just 18.3 overs with Theodore Rivers 29 not out and Jagota unbeaten on 58, both from 56 balls.

Priory were boosted by the presence of fit-again quick bowler Adam Barton after Sussex’s four-day match against South Africa A ended a day early, but his three overs went for 22 runs.

In all six different bowlers were used, including O’Brien, who bowled two overs of his left-arm spin, but to no avail. Morgan was the most economical, conceding 13 runs from his four overs.

Sussex Premier League standings (all played 7 matches): 1 East Grinstead 184pts, 2 Cuckfield 168, 3 Roffey 167, 4 Horsham 157, 5 Preston Nomads 141, 6 Middleton 133, 7 Brighton & Hove 112, 8 HASTINGS PRIORY 89, 9 BEXHILL 70, 10 Ansty 43.