Rye knocked off top after winning run ends

Rye were knocked off the top of Sussex Cricket League Division Five East after suffering their first loss in five games.

Their run of four consecutive victories was ended by a five-wicket defeat away to Rottingdean on Saturday.

Rye skipper Gary Willis won the toss and chose to bat on a wicket that looked like it would offer the bowlers more in the second innings.

Rye got off to another solid start and at 60 without loss, looked set to post another score beyond 200. But after Sandun Dias (40) and George Wathen (26) fell in quick succession, Rye lost wickets regularly.

Harry Smeed made 19 and Tommy Nunn scored a brilliant 28 down the order to push Rye up to 157-9 against a Rottingdean side which bowled well, with Steven Johnson picking up 5-43.

Rye got off to a great start in the field as Dias took a wicket with the first ball of the Rottingdean innings, but Henry Ledden (63 not out) and Mustaq Islam (38) took the score to 76.

Smeed struck to remove Mustaq, but Neel Patel came in and smashed a quickfire 30 off 19 balls to take the game away from Rye.

A few late wickets from Dias (4-41) gave Rye hope, but James Bergin (17 not out) and Ledden saw Rottingdean home with five wickets in hand.

Rye will host St James’s Montefiore II in a match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera this Saturday, 12.30pm start.

Standings (all played 6 matches): 1 Seaford 147pts, 2 RYE 140, 3 Rottingdean 137, 4 CROWHURST PARK 133, 5 Glynde & Beddingham 122, 6 Hellingly 116, 7 Buxted Park 107, 8 Cuckfield II 101, 9 Lindfield II 56, 10 St James’s Montefiore II 44.