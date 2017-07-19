Boyzone booked for Hastings Pier appearance

Irish pop legends Boyzone will be at Hastings Pier next month.

Twenty-four years, twenty-five million record sales, seven hit studio albums, six number 1 singles and hundreds of thousands of ticket sales later, Ronan, Keith, Mikey and Shane are still going strong.

With their 25th anniversary due in 2018 the guys have taken a moment to stop and look back at what is an amazing achievement in the ephemeral world of pop music.

They will be at Hastings on Friday August 25.

