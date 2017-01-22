St Michael’s annual Fit Mix kicks off next month

St Michael’s Hospice are holding their annual February Fit Mix at Helenswood Sport Centre, Hastings. on Saturday February 18.

Fit Mix is designed for participants to take part in a number of taster sessions. Some of this year’s classes include; circuits, spin, zumba, boxercise and chi ball.

Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice said: “We are very grateful to all the fitness instructors who are giving their time for free to be part of our Fit Mix programme.

“It’s a great way for people to try a range of exercise classes, while supporting their local Hospice.”

Anyone wanting to test themselves to the limit and take part in three or more activities may consider being sponsored. Spaces are limited so booking early is advisable. For prices or to book sessions contact Laura at St Michael’s Hospice on 01424 457971 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com