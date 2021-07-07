Bexhill Artists’ Workspace offer first show in two years

Bexhill Artists Workspace - Bulverhythe Sunset by Louise Whitham

Spokeswoman Rosemary Hodge said: “All work will be for sale, a wonderful selection of the very best of local art and crafts. The group have worked closely with the DLWP staff to ensure the venue is Covid safe. Please wear a mask unless you are exempt and social distance following the one-way system to view the exhibition. Entrance, as always, is free.

“The group was founded in 1988 by ex-art teachers Peter Lee and Maggie Carpenter with the idea of providing facilities for all artists and craftspeople in Bexhill of any ability who at that time were travelling to Hasting Art College for classes. We started life classes on Sunday mornings at the old Bexhill 6th Form College campus and held an inaugural exhibition on the second floor of the DLWP.

“In the intervening years our pattern has tended to be to run portrait painting groups, life drawing groups, workshops on a very wide range of subjects and media, as well as outdoor drawing in the summer and social events. We have worked and exhibited in many different venues, currently working at St Peter’s Community Centre and St Stephen’s Halls and exhibiting twice a year at the DLWP Studio.

“We are very grateful and excited that we are being able to show our latest work, created during lockdown, at the Studio from July 9-11 despite current restrictions.