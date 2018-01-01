News

The badger had to be euthanised shortly after it was attacked by a dog, although rescuers believe it was already badly injured beforehand. Picture: ESWRAS

Badger euthanised after dog attack

Huw Merriman, left, at Saturday's event SUS-180506-112959001

Bexhill couple’s coffee morning for Kenyan children raises hundreds

The road remains closed as investigations continue. Photo by Dan Jessup

A259 CRASH UPDATE: Police issue appeal as motorcyclist fights for life

UPDATE: Motorcyclist suffers 'serious' injuries in A259 crash

Gin and rum lovers in for treat

Sussex abuse inquiry invites witness statement from Prince Charles

Police release CCTV of Bexhill car theft suspect

A body has been found at St John the Evangelist's Church in Burgess Hill. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

COUNTY NEWS: Body found in search for missing Sussex teenager

1066 Cycling Festival, Stade Open Space, Hastings. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-160613-054521001

People are encouraged to gear up for amazing celebration of cycling

Drivers vent frustration with Ford after Ecoboost engine failures

Gatwick Airport. Picture: Jeffrey Milstein

COUNTY NEWS: Man fined £1,000 for being drunk on flight from Las Vegas

A general view of Hastings seafront

Man dies after being pulled from sea in Hastings

Take a flight from Shoreham to Battersea

COUNTY NEWS: Helicopter flights offered as alternative to Southern – for one week only

Roadworks

Main road to close to allow work to be completed

Magistrates Court results

Bishop Peter Ball will be subject of several days of the inquiry. Picture: SWNS

Sussex abuse inquiry invites witness statement from Prince Charles

Do you recognise this man?

Police release CCTV of Bexhill car theft suspect

A body has been found at St John the Evangelist's Church in Burgess Hill. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

COUNTY NEWS: Body found in search for missing Sussex teenager

Be part of the big picture and help students to realise their potential

Art Students 2 SUS-180525-105234001

Art students win coveted places

Sussex Coast College SUS-171007-134827001

Sussex Coast College set to teach new T Levels

Battle Abbey Prep School Royal Wedding SUS-180524-090854001

Pupils at Bexhill prep school enjoy dressing up for the Royal Wedding

Barratt Homes work experience SUS-180521-112241001

Students gain hands-on experience of building industry thanks to firm

Bexhill restaurant’s alcohol licence revoked

Oskar de Rocha and Kostya Petrov

COUNTY NEWS: 'Cereal and doodle cafe' opens in Sussex

Advice on helping disabled train passengers ‘could’ve been better expressed’

NEW Thameslink 700 TRAIN ARRIVES AT BRIGHTON STATION SUS-160620-105904001

Rail industry bosses apologise for disruption since timetable changes

Thameslink service

Thameslink compares its own performance to Poundland cooking chocolate

Thameslink service

Thameslink apologises for reduced train timetable

Mayor Abul Azad with Raymond Konyn - chairman of Bexhill Heritage. Photo by Margaret Garcia

‘Such an honour’ for Bexhill’s new mayor

Discovery Centre campaign calls for public’s support

Basking shark off the coast of Pett Level. Photo by William Legge. SUS-180514-145511001

VIDEO: Basking shark spotted off the coast of 1066 Country

The Observer's unusual visitor SUS-180514-115420001

VIDEO: Observer welcomes an unusual visitor to its offices

Blubells in Thakeham

Bluebells springing into season in Sussex

Hospital trust taken out of quality special measures

Four-year-old Jack with mum Katie

Second tumour is found as Bexhill boy’s cancer fight goes on

No let up for hayfever sufferers in Sussex

L-R Specialist nurse Bev Etherington and Dr Raj Harshen SUS-180106-151010001

Speed dating? It’s just what the doctor ordered

Dr Fionna Moore, executive medical director at South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust SUS-180106-135310001

Permanent post at ambulance service for former London NHS trust boss

