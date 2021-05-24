Eastbourne Arts Circle explores world of publishing

Elizabeth Muir Lewis

Chairman Helen Rufus-Ward said: “Elizabeth has, after a successful career in music, found another wonderful way of carrying on her need to express herself! After years of creative scribbling in odd moments, writing poems and short stories which ended up at the back of the drawer, Elizabeth is now a published author after sending her work to one of London's best publishers.

“A recent review described her work as ‘accessible, dynamic with an enthralling writing style, the strength of each story a unique piece to create a compelling collection. Well crafted, and engaging, the narratives well written.’

“Elizabeth’s lecture takes her audience through the different stages of her journey to become an author, emphasising that whatever your age it is never too late to follow your dream. Inspiring stuff!

“Elizabeth Muir Lewis is well known in Eastbourne for her work as a musician, not least director and founder of the Eastbourne Choral Society, plus many other musical adventures. Now she is enjoying a new career as a writer. To date she has had three novels published, with two more to come. Book her Zoom talk for Friday, May 28 at 2.30pm to hear her story.”