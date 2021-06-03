Eastbourne signing for authors Heather and Tony Flood

Heather Flood

Cafe owner Chris Kelly said: “We are delighted to give our customers the chance to meet two successful local authors and buy their books at specially reduced prices if they wish.”

Heather has just brought out her latest children’s book Mousey Mousey and the Witches’ Secrets, which is the third in the series. All three will be available, plus her other books, Giant Sticker Monster and Other Children’s Stories and fantasy adventure Purple Mist.

They will be available from £5 each.

Her husband Tony will also be offering special reduced priced deals for his fantasy adventure Secret Potion and crime thrillers Triple Tease and Stitch Up! – Killer or Victim? plus his celebrity book My Life With The Stars – Sizzling Secrets Spilled!

Former Sky TV executive and Fleet Street journalist Tony said: “Children – and their parents – love Heather’s characters, especially the adorable Mousey Mousey, the mischievous witch Agatha, her friends Mouldy Knickers and Stinkblob and the hook-nosed giants.

“My own characters have proved very popular – from Jody Richards and her brother in Secret Potion to those in my crime thrillers. They include the glamorous Katrina, who acts as the bait in a honeytrap to compassionate copper DCI Harvey Livermore, who has to cope with a demanding wife, a fussy senior officer and a former lag.”

In his book My Life With The Stars Tony provides revelations and amusing anecdotes about showbiz and sports personalities, including Elvis Presley, Eric Morecambe, Joan Collins, George Best, Kylie Minogue, Muhammad Ali and a host of others.

Heather’s Purple Mist is for both older children and adults.