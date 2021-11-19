One couple will be vote off Strictly in musicals week tonight - the smart money's on Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova and here's who could be in bottom two with them

BBC's Dan Walker and his partner Nadiya Bychkova are the bookies favourites to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing tonight as the competition hits musicals week

Sam Boswell of bookmakers BetVictor said: “Dan Walker is the firm favourite to leave next now at 6/5, Tilly Ramsey who has found herself in the dance off twice in recent shows is the 6/4 second favourite to go, she does at least have the benefit of couples choice this week.

It is looking on paper like a straight shootout between the pair with Mcfly’s Tom Fletcher a 7/2 shot to join either of them to dance for survival this week.

The winner market looks all but over bar the shouting with Rose Ayling-Ellis 2/9 to lift the Glitterball. It isn’t hard to believe her price when her journey has captivated so many people, coupled with her consistent scoring she looks to have at least one hand on the trophy even with a month to go.

Winning Couple Odds for Strictly Come Dancing

Rose Ayling-Ellis 2/9

John Whaite 6/1

AJ Odudu 8/1

Tom Fletcher 20/1

Rhys Stephenson 50/1

Dan Walker 50/1

Tilly Ramsay 80/1 _

Next Elimination Odds

Despite being in the bottom two for the past two weeks, Tilly Ramsay might survive one more on the show. The elimination odds place Ramsay and Dan Walker in the bottom two, and Ramsay has been dancing circles around walker throughout the competition.

Dan Walker 6/5

Tilly Ramsay 6/4

Tom Fletcher 7/2

Rhys Stephenson 11/1

AJ Odudu 33/1

John Whaite 66/1

Rose Ayling-Ellis 100/1 _