Congress Theatre, Eastbourne promises unicorns and dragons

Dragons and Mythical Beasts 2021 Tour UK

The new show Dragons and Mythical Beasts opens at the 1,600-seat venue this summer (July 21-22).

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “Only in theatre can you truly immerse yourself in such a magical experience. Magic and reality combine in this stunning new production which is having its world premiere at Eastbourne ahead of a major national tour. This interactive show will recreate a world of myths and legends, a fantastical adventure where you will meet beasts, trolls, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku. The tooth-fairy will be due a visit along with a majestic Griffin. Just don’t wake the dragon.

“Audience members, young and old, will be amazed as unicorns and fairies as previously only seen in dreams and films, come to life on stage with effortless ease from a team of West End puppeteers and performers. The lighting and stage effects will transport the audience to a magical realm where anything is possible. Terrific dragons will meet their foes, whimsical creatures will enchant and delight as we follow our hero through a magnificent journey.

“Book now for an astonishingly enchanting adventure that will bring dreams to reality, myths to life and joy and wonder to all who see it!”

Dragons and Mythical Beasts at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on July 21 at 7.30pm and July 22 4.30pm and 7.30pm. The production is 50 minutes long with no interval. Tickets priced at £14, with family tickets £50, are available from the box office on eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000. All tickets come with a Book With Confidence Guarantee: should your visit to the theatre be affected by Covid, a no quibble refund will be offered. See website for full details.