Step into Christmas promises festive magic in Eastbourne

Step Into Christmas - Clem Jackson and Lexi Blundell (age 7) - the oldest and youngest cast members

Susie Blundell, production manager, said: “Step into Christmas takes you on a magical journey, one for all the family. The show brings together some of your favourite seasonal songs, stunning dance routines, beautiful costumes and some stunning vocals from a talented cast.

“On the way you’ll meet some rapping reindeer, cheeky elves, angels in need of a singing lesson and eavesdrop on a hilarious Nativity play. You’ll also meet Santa on Zoom and in person and have the opportunity to sing along with a jolly festive finale.

“The Christmas experience begins the moment you walk into the building and enter our mini Christmas market, with sweet treats from Sugar Rush Cakes and Candy, last minute Christmas presents and stocking fillers from Dolly’s Homeware, and of course, the chance for a mulled wine or two! More stalls will be added, so if you’re looking for those final few gifts, we can help.”