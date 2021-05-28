The showbiz returns to Eastbourne's Royal Hippodrome Theatre

There's No Business Like Show Business,Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne

REVIEW: There's No Business Like Show Business, Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, Thursday May 27th to Saturday May 29th, 2021.

Three cheers for the Royal Hippodrome Theatre throwing open its doors once again following the lockdown with a delightful musical treat There's No Business Like Show Business

It's a magical experience provided by the Adams family and their vibrant cast of local professionals presenting music genres through the years in an uplifting evening's entertainment.

Charismatic comedy host Grant Martins and Co. serve up excellent vocals, dance routines and humour to mark the theatre's re-opening with a wonderful, socially distanced production.

Multi-talented Grant and Alex Adams work off each other so well in Me and My Shadow and We're In The Money after kicking off the evening by leading the company in the title song.

Barney and Paula Pout, who have performed for many years as Duality and are appearing this summer in 'Sunday Night Live' at the Hippodrome along with their band The Rhythm Crew, also show great chemistry.

They are hilarious as a bickering couple in Goody Goody, and shine again in Me and My Girl, as do Thomas Hackett, Star Bray and Company with The Lambeth Walk from the same hit show.

Vivacious Laura Sivers and the girls wow us with Why Do Fools Fall In Love, while Laura and Star Bray give a great rendition of The Rose. Nick Hollands also oozes confidence and earns prolonged applause with What A Wonderful World.

Other fine performances are given by Sarah Baker, Vicky Potter, Eliza Hackett and Darcie Bennett.

There's No Business Like Show Business is brilliantly produced by Alex and Debbie Adams, with Alex also the director and Debbie the choreographer. Their contributions are enormous. They are ably assisted by stage manager Stuart French, lighting designer Megan Stanfield and sound designer Nick Todd.

It is the Hippodrome's first show since December last year. With the help of Arts Council grants during a very difficult 18 months, the theatre staff have carried out a huge amount of work. Meticulous planning of backstage and front of house arrangements make the venue Covid secure, along with refurbishment, upgrading and improvement.

There's No Business Like Show Business continues on Friday and Saturday May 28th and 29th at 8pm, and an extended version will hopefully return in the summer. It would be a lovely bonus if they can add another show-stopper such as I Dreamed A Dream or All I Ask Of You.