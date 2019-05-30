Bexhill nursery expands to new premises

A nursery has tripled its capacity after relocating to a previously unused community centre.

Bright Beginnings Daycare in Bexhill used a five-figure funding package from NatWest to enable it to move to Pebsham Community Centre in Seabourne Road.

The nursery, rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, used the bank’s funding to complete a three-month conversion of the space, which includes a new roof, furniture and decorations, all inspired by an outdoor theme with natural tones and artificial indoor grass.

Bright Beginnings Daycare, owned by Lois Ottley and Kirsty Streets, was founded in 2015 and provides day care for children from birth up to the age of five.

With the capacity for 26 children per day, Bright Beginnings is already more than 50 per cent full and has employed an additional two staff members, with the view to increase this number to five once the nursery reaches full capacity.

Lois said: “After four successful years in our previous home, we made the decision to expand in order to meet growing demand for child care in the area and allow us to accommodate more children. The funding from NatWest has made this possible and we are proud to have moved into our newly refurbished space at the local community centre.

“We would also like to thank Peter Ottley Builders, MH Developments Limited, D Smith Electrical Solutions, and all our family and friends who have helped us with this project, we really appreciate all of their hard work.

“Our passion has always been to provide quality day care that allows children of all ages to interact and learn essential life skills. We will continue to offer this in our new space and look forward to welcoming our regulars and new faces over the coming years.”

Sam Carter, director at Ashdown Hurrey Accounting, introduced Lois and Kirsty to Ian Woodward, NatWest relationship manager and Luke Cartwright, NatWest business growth enabler, to support the expansion.

Ian said: “Bright Beginnings is a fantastic business that provides an important service to the Bexhill community. With our support, it is great to see the nursery reach another milestone in its growth and in turn support the resurrection of a once thriving community centre.”

