Take a look inside new capsule hotel opening in St Leonards

Mia Preston, managing director of Pod Central SUS-210505-155910001

Pod Central will open in Pevensey Road, St Leonards, in June.

Each pod comes with bedding, a reading light and earplugs at £30 per night.

Pod Central said there are 16 pods stacked in pairs with shared bathroom facilities.

Inside one of the pods. Picture by Desi Fontaine SUS-210505-155922001

Mia Preston, managing director of Pod Central, who has lived in St Leonards for more than 15 years, said: “This is something new for the area, offering budget accommodation for young people, single parents, retired people – anyone looking for ‘no frills’ accommodation.