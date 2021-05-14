These are the 5 films you can see when Hastings ODEON cinema reopens on Monday

Cinemas had to close their doors when the third national lockdown was imposed in January.

Odeon, which has a branch in Queens Road, confirmed that the Hastings cinema will be reopening for film-lovers from Monday.

Carol Welch, managing director of ODEON Cinemas Group UK, Ireland said: “I am delighted to be welcoming guests back to experience the joy of the big screen at ODEON on May 17.

Odeon Cinema in Hastings SUS-200818-130119001

“We’ve all missed the magic that the cinema brings to movie watching, and we know our guests are excited about coming back.

“We are sure they will enjoy the great new offers that make their movie experiences better than ever.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all our ODEON team members for their amazing energy and commitment over the last 12 months which has allowed us to get back to what we do best – welcoming guests back to experience movies in the best possible way.”

The films that will be shown on Monday are:

* Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, 3pm, 4.30pm and 5.45pm.

* Godzilla vs. Kong, 5pm and 8pm.

* Mortal Kombat, 8.30pm.

* Tom and Jerry, 3.15pm.

* Judas and the Black Messiah, 7.30pm.

ODEON’s cinemas, including the Hastings branch, have put in place social distancing protocols.

It will be limiting the number of seats for sale for each film and guaranteeing unoccupied seats between parties to meet social distancing requirements.

The company added it also be staggering the show start times to reduce queues and operating safe queuing measures with floor markings and cinema host support.