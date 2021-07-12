This is what Sussex’s proposed new £350m Center Parcs could look like
Center Parcs today revealed that it wants to build a new £350m holiday park near Crawley.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:49 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 9:12 am
Despite it being at least five years before the site opens – subject to planning permission – we’ve taken a look at what the new site could look like.
These pictures from other Center Parcs in the UK give a glimpse as to what people enjoying a staycation as the site could expect.
