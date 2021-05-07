New food shop opens in Hastings

Phili Denning and Colin Darbyshire SUS-210705-102718001

Colin Darbyshire set up Naked Larder in Trinity Hall, Braybrooke Terrace.

It will sell dry goods and eco-friendly cleaning products which will be packaging-free and sustainably sourced.

Colin, who is community lead for Plastic Free Hastings and also a Surfers Against Sewage Rep, said: “I’m passionate about reducing waste, and was becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of packaging and plastic-free products available at affordable prices.

“Then I met Phili and saw Naked Larder in action and I knew that opening a branch in Hastings could be part of the solution.

“Running the business out of Trinity Hall has given us the opportunity to combine this unique community space with an ethical, sustainable business, one which will benefit people in Hastings and the surrounding areas.

“I cannot wait to take this to the next level and involve more of the local neighbourhoods.”

This will be the second operation for Naked Larder, which was originally established in 2018 in south east London by Phili Denning.

Phili said: “Naked Larder has exceeded our expectations in terms of the demand for packaging free goods at competitive prices.

“Having listened to our customers and discussed our offer with many, we realised that we needed to expand outside of London.

“Hastings, with its independent spirit and seaside community, who are witnessing first-hand the devastation that can be caused by plastic waste, was the ideal choice for our new operation.