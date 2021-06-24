St Leonards restaurant, Tandoori Ghor, celebrating 25 years in business

Tandoori Ghor in St Leonards is celebrating 25 years in business. L-R Fazlu Miah (chef) and owner Abu Ahmed SUS-210706-140345001

Tandoori Ghor, in Grand Parade, was set up by Abu Ahmed and chef Fazlu Miah who have worked together for almost 30 years.

Since the business was set up it has expanded and more staff taken on to cope with increased demand and popularity.

Abu, who studied business and catering at college in Harrow, Middlesex, used to work at the Shiplu in St Leonards in the late 1980s and had an ambition to launch his own business.

He said: “I started working at the Shiplu restaurant in 1987 and from there decided I wanted my own business.

“In 1995 when the place became available, I started Tandoori Ghor up with Fazlu. We became business partners, as I’d worked with him since 1992.”

Abu said trade increased so much in the first few years after the launch of Tandoori Ghor, he had to expand his business in 2000 into an adjacent site, turning it into a restaurant with seating for up to 100 diners.

Abu said: “We started off with four staff when we opened. Now we have 10 staff, plus three delivery drivers.

“Our most popular dishes are masala ones.”

As with a lot of other hospitality businesses since the first lockdown was imposed in March 2020, Abu said trade at his restaurant was hit.

But he added it is recovering following the easing of Covid restrictions as customers return to dine out. Abu said because of the remaining restrictions in place the restaurant will not be planning any large parties to mark 25 years of trade but hopes to do so later this year.

He said: “We always think of expanding but because of the current situation we’re concentrating on the existing business. It’s getting better for us, as people are starting to come back and we’re getting a lot of delivery orders.”