Ambulance staff to wear body-worn cameras to help tackle assault

It comes after 245 reports of assault on SECAmb staff in 2019/20. In the same year, staff reported 219 incidents of directed verbal abuse.

Staff are encouraged to report all incidents so that they can be investigated and wherever possible the individual prosecuted and held to account for their actions.

The trial, which will last 12 months, is expected to begin in the coming weeks and follows the Trust’s successful application for funding from NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Paramedics at the South East Coast Ambulance Service will trial body-worn cameras to tackle assaults on staff

Around 400 body worn cameras being used by crews across five areas covered by the Trust - Thanet, Medway, Gatwick, Brighton and Guildford.

The trial also forms part of a wider trust approach to tackle violence and aggression against staff which includes close working with police services to ensure all incidents are robustly managed alongside conflict resolution training for staff.

Emma Williams, executive director of operations at SECAmb, said: “One assault against a member of staff is one too many. Our staff should expect to be able to come to work and care for people without the risk of violence or abuse. Sadly, there are a small number of individuals who seem to think this kind of behaviour is acceptable.