East Sussex health boss fears over third wave

Darrell Gale said, “It is clear we are in a third wave but that there are very different factors at play from wave one and wave two.

“This time around, for those that have had their vaccine, the spread of infection has been contained and the severity of infection reduced.”

Mr Gale also warned about the importance of regular testing throughout this period.

Covid testing centre signs in Eastbourne. SUS-201020-152520001

He said, “Everyone can help to manage this third wave by taking a rapid lateral flow test twice a week.

“You may have covid without any symptoms but without a test you won’t know if you are positive.

“If you are positive but not isolating you will spread the infection to others who may experience more serious symptoms.

“If you do test positive, you and anyone you live with should self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test.

“Continue to self-isolate until you get the result of the PCR test. Follow the advice you’re given when you get the result.”

East Sussex County Council’s director of public health also encouraged the public to get vaccinated.

He said, “As well as ensuring that everyone takes a rapid test twice a week we also need to make sure that everyone aged 18 and up has both jabs – that means pushing ahead with first jabs for the younger age groups and bringing forward second jabs where possible.

“Pop up clinics are being made available across the county so that you can seize the opportunity yourself and/or encourage others to grab a jab.

“If, like me, you have had the full vaccine do remember that rules on social distance, hand hygiene, gatherings, face coverings and fresh air still apply.

“The likelihood that you will be infected is much reduced, but it is still possible.