East Sussex health boss warns of new covid symptoms

In a statement from Darrell Gale, East Sussex County Council’s director of public health, he addressed the growing number of infections in the county and advised residents to reconsider travel plans depending on the rate of infection at the destination.

Mr Gale said, “Last week I raised my concern about the declining number of test results - not just due to fewer people taking tests but fewer people reporting the results of those tests.

“One of the newer symptoms reported is hayfever-like sneezing and a runny nose.

Covid testing centre sign in Eastbourne. SUS-201020-152520001

“Please don’t dismiss any slight symptoms – take a PCR test and make sure that you don’t pass it on to someone who may develop more serious symptoms.”

Mr Gale also encouraged residents to continue getting tested and to report those results.

The director of public health said, “I will reiterate the need for all of us to return to the basics of protecting ourselves: maintaining social distancing, wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces, regular handwashing.