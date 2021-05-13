Hastings secondary school student tests positive for Covid-19: close contacts self-isolating

A small number of people who may have come into contacted with the student have been sent home to self-isolate.

The school’s operator, the University of Brighton Academies Trust, confirmed the positive case.

A spokesman said: “The University of Brighton Academies Trust can confirm that a pupil at The Hastings Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, a small number of pupils who may have come into close contact with the affected pupil have been told to stay at home for a 10-day self-isolation period.

The Hastings Academy SUS-180924-131537001