Hastings secondary school student tests positive for Covid-19: close contacts self-isolating
A student at The Hastings Academy has tested positive for Covid-19.
A small number of people who may have come into contacted with the student have been sent home to self-isolate.
The school’s operator, the University of Brighton Academies Trust, confirmed the positive case.
A spokesman said: “The University of Brighton Academies Trust can confirm that a pupil at The Hastings Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, a small number of pupils who may have come into close contact with the affected pupil have been told to stay at home for a 10-day self-isolation period.
“We are grateful that this has been identified and would like to thank colleagues for acting swiftly to notify those potentially at risk. Their quick response has minimised the impact to others and ensures that the health and safety measures throughout The Hastings Academy community are preserved.”