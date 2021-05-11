Figures released by the Sussex NHS Commissioners reveal almost 51,000 people in Hastings have received their first doses.

More than 26,000 people have also received their second doses.

In Hastings, 85.9 per cent in the nine priority groups have received their first dose and 46.5 per cent of those have now also received their second.

Hastings Centre/King's Church, The Ridge. SUS-210115-104550001

In car homes, 97.2 per cent of all residents at staff have received at least a single dose, and 90 per cent of those aged 75 and over have also received their first jab.

Last week, it was revealed that the Bexhill Primary Care Network (PCN) will not be providing phase two of the vaccination programme. In that phase, people aged 18 to 49 – who are not in the top nine priority groups – will receive their jabs. As a result, people in that group will be redirected to either Hastings or Eastbourne for their appointments.

The Hastings and St Leonard’s Primary Care Network, which runs the vaccination service at the King’s Centre, and St John Ambulance Homeless Service worked together to offer people in the town their Covid-19 vaccine from a mobile vaccination centre last week. Dedicated sessions took place to visit accommodation and make sure as many people as possible were able to receive their vaccination.

Roger Nuttall, Nurse Co-ordinator, Hastings Homeless Service, said: “St John Ambulance Hastings Homeless Service is really pleased to be working with the NHS Vaccine team, Hastings Borough Council and other agencies to deliver this important project, to protect the health of some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Hastings Centre/King's Church, The Ridge. Covid Vaccination Centre SUS-210115-104458001

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “Homeless people have been given priority access for the coronavirus vaccine through outreach services. The council housing teams in East Sussex have been working with the Rough Sleeping Initiative and Clinical Commissioning Group to make sure that rough sleepers and people living in temporary accommodation can access the vaccine.”