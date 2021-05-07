What countries are on the Green List for holidays in Europe?

In an announcement on the BBC this evening (May 7), Mr Shapps hailed the ‘huge progress’ made in the UK’s vaccination programme and the benefits of tourism on people’s mental health and the economy.

But while the UK had created a ‘fortress’ with its vaccination programme, he said Covid-19 was still running wild in other countries.

For that reason, a traffic light system has been created.

Photo: Getty Images

Travel to ‘red list’ countries, to which Nepal, the Maldives and Turkey have been added, is prohibited.

Visitors to ‘amber list’ countries must quarantine upon returning while travel to ‘green list’ countries is allowed without the need to quarantine.

Twelve countries have been added to the green list, including Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel.

A full list will be published on the gov.uk website shortly, Mr Shapps said.

Holiday favourites such as France, Spain and Greece are not on the gree list.

The lists will be reviewed every three weeks and ‘green’ countries will be placed on a watch list to monitor if they are still safe.