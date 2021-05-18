East Sussex NHS Trust marks insulin safety week

Insulin safety week

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has a diabetes team which is staging a five-day awareness event, ending on May 23, to promote the message of insulin safety.

This is part of a national campaign to help reduce incidents of insulin errors.

The team is making sure information about insulin safety is communicated to staff through various covid-safe activities and virtual training.

Dr Shakeel Ahmad, ESHT consultant diabetologist, said, “Because of the surge of new insulin products and biosimilar insulins, patients are more vulnerable than ever before to insulin-related errors.

“It is everybody’s responsibility to familiarise themselves with commonly used insulin in the Trust and ensure patient safety.”

Diabetes lead pharmacist Hannah Syed, said, “Insulin is one of the most high-risk medications worldwide. We have around 30 different insulin preparations; many have similar names but differ in action.

“It is important that healthcare professionals who handle, prescribe or administer insulin know how to do so safely.”

Rhea Dela Cruz, diabetes inpatient specialist nurse, said, “Insulin treatment improves quality of life in many people with diabetes. However, insulin management and prescribing errors are common and can lead to patient harm.

“Insulin safety week aims to raise awareness amongst healthcare professionals and raising profile of insulin as a high risk medicine. It also aims to prevent errors, ensuring the right patient has the right insulin at the right time, with the right dose, right route and right device.”