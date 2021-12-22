Eastbourne and St Leonards adult social care CQC reports are out

The CQC has published a summary of reports on services that were inspected last month.

Two sites in Eastbourne and one in St Leonards featured in the latest set of inspections – gaining ‘good’ and ‘requires improvement’ ratings.

The CQC rates sites on five categories – safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led.

Palm Court Nursing Home in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-171210-094150008

1. Palm Court Nursing Home, in Prideaux Road Eastbourne, was rated as requiring improvements.

Palm Court Nursing Home provides personal and nursing care for up to 53 people with complex health care needs such as stroke and diabetes. There were 35 people living at the service when inspected, most of whom were living with dementia.

The safe/responsive/well-led categories were rated as requiring improvements, effective/caring categories were rated as good.

The following details were given in the report:

St Dominic's Nursing Home, in Filsham Road Saint Leonards-on-Sea. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-211222-095053001

• There were areas of people’s documentation that needed to be improved to ensure staff had up to date information

• A lack of oversight at present as the improvements identified through audits were not prioritised and completed

• Daily notes and care records were not completed consistently

• Peoples’ oral health was not consistently monitored

Aston House, in Lewes Road Eastbourne. Photo by Google Maps. SUS-211222-095042001

• Some people didn’t have sufficient information documented regarding their care needs

• Areas of risk management of peoples specific health needs were not reflected in care plans and risk assessments

• Areas of the management of fire safety needed to be improved

2. St Dominic’s Nursing Home, in Filsham Road Saint Leonards-on-Sea, was rated as requiring improvements.

The nursing home provides nursing and personal care for up to 91 people with nursing needs, such as Parkinson’s disease and diabetes, many of whom were also living with dementia. There were 43 people living at the home at the time of the inspection.

The safe/effective/well-led categories were rated as requiring improvements, caring/responsive categories were rated as good.

The following details were given in the report:

• There were areas of people’s documentation that needed to be improved to ensure staff had up to date information

• Staff practices regarding medicines needed to be further developed

• Peoples’ oral health was not consistently monitored – many people did not have toothbrushes or toothpaste

• A new computerised care document system had improved but the improvements had not been sustained

• Some people didn’t have sufficient information documented regarding their care needs

• Areas of risk management were not reflected with guidance for staff to follow

• There were enough staff to meet people’s needs, but further staff to deal with unexpected events would be beneficial

3. Aston House, in Lewes Road Eastbourne, was rated as good across all categories.