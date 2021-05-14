New chief executive for East Sussex NHS Trust

Joe Chadwick-Bell, who has been working as chief executive on an interim basis since September last year following the retirement of Adrian Bull, has had her role made permanent following an ‘extensive recruitment process’, according to the trust.

A statement from the trust said Mrs Chadwick-Bell has more than 30 years of experience in the health sector, which includes being the trust’s deputy chief executive and chief operating officer since 2016.

She started her NHS career working in the pharmacy department at Eastbourne DGH back in 1989 and has since worked in both ambulance and acute provider trusts, along with a period of time at the Strategic Health Authority, the statement says.

Joe Chadwick-Bell

Mrs Chadwick-Bell said, “It is an honour to be appointed substantively to the role of chief executive at the trust. I have been immensely proud and privileged to have been the interim chief executive over the past eight months, a period that has been the most challenging the NHS has ever had to face.

“Everyone has played their part.

“I want to build on the dedication, teamwork and commitment everyone in the trust has shown over the past year. Everyone has come together to adapt and change, working together as a part of one fantastic team with respect and compassion for our patients and one another.

“This is a solid foundation on which to strengthen our reputation as a place in which people want to work and receive care.

“This is the trust where I started my career and it is my local trust, where as a local resident, I had my children and where my family and I receive care.

“I am delighted to lead an organisation with such ambition, strong values and an exciting future. I look forward to working with our patients, local people, partners and our dedicated and committed staff to provide the best possible care to our local communities.”

Steve Phoenix, the trust’s chairman, said, “I am delighted to appoint Joe as our chief executive.

“She has highlighted exceptional leadership qualities during the pandemic and I look forward to working with her. She has a detailed understanding of the organisation to build on the progress that we have all made together as a trust over the last few years.