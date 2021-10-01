Here’s all you need to know about Hastings Bonfire celebrations 2021

The procession will start at White Rock, corner of Robertson Street, at 7.15pm and will wind its way through the town centre and along the seafront to the Old Town. It will then head to Pelham Beach. The bonfire will be lit at 9.00pm followed by the fireworks.

Even though restrictions have been lifted, Hastings Borough Bonfire Society are asking spectators to follow these rules:

Please follow Government and Medical guidance relating to your own medical condition.

Please do not attend if you are experiencing Covid symptoms or if you have been asked to self-isolate.

It is recommended that you have had a negative Covid test prior to attendance.

Respect everyone’s personal space, where social distancing is not possible, please stand side by side rather than facing each other.

Face masks are recommended. Wash your hands regularly and carry hand sanitisers.

Sneezing is not necessarily on its own related to Covid, but remember to Catch it – Bin it – Kill it.

