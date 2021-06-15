Perfect brunch recipe for Father's Day
Forget a full fry up this Sunday what about a loaded sausage and egg naan with coriander chutney.
Ingredients for two (double for four)
1 red onion
2 tomatoes
2 British free-range eggs
1 garlic clove
15g fresh root ginger
10g coriander
4 Cumberland sausages
1 tsp ground coriander
20g mint sauce
15ml white wine vinegar
2 white potatoes
30ml mayonnaise
2 plain naan breads
Method
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ Gas 7
Chop the potatoes (skins on) into bite-sized pieces
Chop the tomatoes into wedges
Step 2
Add the chopped potatoes and tomato wedges to one side of a baking tray lined with tin foil
Sprinkle over the ground coriander with a little drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper
Step 3
Add the Cumberland sausages to the other side of the baking tray and put it in the oven for 20-25 min or until the sausages are cooked through
Tip: Cooking for four? Use two trays!
Step 4
While the sausages and potatoes are in the oven, chop the coriander finely, including the stalks
Peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic and ginger
Step 5
Add most of the chopped coriander (save a little for later), ginger and garlic (not a big raw garlic and ginger fan? Try using less!) to a small bowl with 1 tsp [2 tsp for four] cold water and give everything a good mix up
Add the white wine vinegar, 1 tbsp [2 tbsp] olive oil, a pinch of salt and a pinch of sugar and mix to combine – this is your coriander chutney
Step 6
Peel and finely dice 1/2 [1 for four people] red onion and combine it with the remaining chopped coriander – this is your red onion salad
Tip: Cooking for two? Save the remaining onion for another recipe!
Combine the mayo and mint sauce with a splash of cold water – this is your mint mayo
When your sausages are almost ready, add the naans to a baking tray and put the tray in the oven for 3 min or until the bread is hot
Step 7
Meanwhile, heat a medium, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick with a matching lid) with a drizzle of vegetable oil over a medium-low heat
Once hot, crack the eggs into the pan
Tip: Give your eggs a little shake before you crack for perfectly centred yolks!
Cover with a lid and cook for 2-3 min or until done to your liking
Step 8
Mix the roasted tomato and potatoes together in the tray and slice the cooked sausages in half lengthways
Top the warmed naan with the sliced sausages and a fried egg, then dollop over the mint mayo and red onion salad
Serve the tomatoey roasties to the side and drizzle the coriander chutney all over
Father’s Day recipes from recipe box Gousto, with over 50 recipes to choose from every week. More info at gousto.co.uk