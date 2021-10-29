The Buckle, Seaford

Look inside newly-refurbished nine bedroom home that is ‘iconic landmark’ right on the beach

This waterfront property has been refubished to a high standard and has unrivalled sea views.

By Juliet Mead
Friday, 29th October 2021, 9:55 am

The huge family home, called The Buckle, is described by the estate agents as Seaford’s most iconic landmark. It is situated on Marine Parade and just a stones throw away from the unspoilt beaches.

The property is arranged over three floors accumulating to in excess of 7,000 square feet of versatile accommodation, making it ideal for multi-generation living arrangements. Each room takes full advantage of the sea views.

It is on the market for £2,650,000.

Photographs and details from Zoopla

1.

The Buckle, Seaford

Photo Sales

2.

The Buckle, Seaford

Photo Sales

3.

The Buckle, Seaford

Photo Sales

4.

The Buckle, Seaford

Photo Sales
SeafordZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 5