Look inside the latest brand new family homes under £500,000 in Sussex

The Gosford is a three bedroom property on the new Ridgewood Place Taylor Wimpey development in Uckfield and is on the market for £349,995.

The Leicester at Watergate, Bexhill-On-Sea, is a four bed semi-detached home just built by developer Permission Homes and is on the market for £336,950.

Holden is a four bed detached house for sale at the new St Martins Road development in Eastbourne. Built by David Wilson Homes, this family home is now on the market for £492,995.

The Poplars is a private development of just four three and four bedroom semi detached houses currently under construction by Knightsgate UK in Bognor Regis. They are expected to be completed in October 2021 and the three bedroom semi-detached house featured in our picture gallery is on the market for £475,000.

Redrow is building a new development in Arundel and the Stratford is a four bedroom detached house with an Arts and Crafts inspired frontage. It’s on the market for £444,950.

All properties can be found via Zoopla.

