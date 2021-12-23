Guestling, East Sussex

Take a tour of this fantastic £2million former oast house with 6 bedrooms

Once upon a time this wonderful property in Guestling, near Hastings, was a working oast and now has been transformed into a warm inviting family home.

By Colin Jenner
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 8:58 am

This enchanting property offers a lake with an abundance of wildlife, a duck pond and a wonderful tree house. The surrounding land offers spectacular breathtaking views. The property also offers a triple garage with an annexe above for guests to enjoy. The gravel drive leading up to the property is enticing and provides further ample parking for a great number of vehicles.

As you walk through this wonderful property you can really see the care the owners have taken to keep this stunning properties character, from the warm inglnook fire place in the lounge and a great size dining area with far reaching views from all windows.

The ground floor offers a beautiful entrance hall, great size kitchen, utility room, dining room, convenient W.C, spacious living room, bathroom and three bedrooms.

The first floor offers a further three great size bedrooms two with en-suite and a further bathroom.

This property is truly spectacular and must be seen to be fully appreciated therefore early viewings come highly recommended.

