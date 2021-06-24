This is one of the cheapest houses for sale in Hastings on Zoopla - and here’s why
A three bedroom bungalow-style property known as Badgers Walk Cottage at 217A Priory Road, Hastings, is to be sold via online auction with a guide price of £160,000 - £170,000.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 5:11 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 5:12 pm
However, the catch is it’s only partially complete. Zoopla says it offers ‘versatile and flexible Accommodation’ and says it’s an ‘ideal building project to complete’. It is welcoming offers from ‘cash buyers and developers only’. The sale via Clive Emson auction is on 28 July 2021.
Page 1 of 2