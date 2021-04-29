Animal shelter is reading to its cats in East Sussex to build their confidence

Lily, Babs, Pickle, Nutmeg and Basil came into the care of RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre in Hastings last month, after being rescued from a property in Kent with 13 cats.

The staff have been reading a collection of books called Warrior Cats, a feline fantasy series by Erin Hunter, to help the nervous cats get used to their voice and have some hands-off interaction with people.

Myra Grove, centre manager, said: “They have all come on leaps and bounds since they first came in to us and reading to them is really helping build their confidence. We thought it was only right to treat them to stories about cats too!”

RSPCA cruelty line 0300 1234 999

1. Babs enjoys fuss and will be rehomed with Lily and Pickle Buy photo

2. Lily likes to doze off whilst staff read to her. She will be rehomed alongside Babs and Pickle Buy photo

3. Pickle is finding it a little harder to trust but staff know she is capable of loving. She will be rehomed with Lily and Babs Buy photo

4. Nutmeg will be rehomed with her pal Basil when they both have enough confidence Buy photo