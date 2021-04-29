Animal shelter is reading to its cats in East Sussex to build their confidence
Staff an animal shelter in Hastings are reading books with five cats to help them build their confidence and social skills.
Lily, Babs, Pickle, Nutmeg and Basil came into the care of RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre in Hastings last month, after being rescued from a property in Kent with 13 cats.
The staff have been reading a collection of books called Warrior Cats, a feline fantasy series by Erin Hunter, to help the nervous cats get used to their voice and have some hands-off interaction with people.
Myra Grove, centre manager, said: “They have all come on leaps and bounds since they first came in to us and reading to them is really helping build their confidence. We thought it was only right to treat them to stories about cats too!”
