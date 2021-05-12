Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Meet Biggles

Biggles would make a loyal companion

Dogs Trust Shoreham staff say Biggles is bouncy and friendly but his exuberance can mean he will sometimes forget his manners and appear a little too enthusiastic when greeting people.

Biggles is eager to learn and has shown lots of potential in making further progress. He’s hoping to find dedicated adopters who have the time to support him with some on-going training.

Biggles must live in an adult-only home and cannot live with cats, caged birds or other small furry pets but could potentially live with a well-suited dog.

A garden of his own at home is essential so that he can burn off some steam from time to time.