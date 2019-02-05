Sussex ranks highly in most popular UK stag do destination list

Sussex is popular with tourists and locals alike, but it’s now been revealed that it is one of the top destinations in the UK for a stag party.

Data from hen and stag do provider, Chillisauce, shows that in 2018, Sussex proved one of the most popular places to go for a stag weekend.

Bournemouth and Brighton rank highly

The data found that in 2018, 12 per cent of stag parties headed to Bournemouth, enjoying its adrenaline-inducing activities, watersports and a vibrant nightlife.

Eight per cent of stag parties also headed to Brighton, embracing the city’s popular nightlife and vibrant atmosphere.

Brighton ranked above other popular stag do destinations, including Manchester and London, and was as equally popular as the city of Nottingham.

Newcastle and Cardiff came out on top for their stag weekends, with 15 per cent of stags choosing these popular cities for their weekend away.

Liverpool and Bristol also proved popular, with 10 per cent of stags choosing these cities as their stag do destination.

Apartments on the rise

The options are now endless for where to stay when on a stag do, but data shows that apartments are becoming increasingly popular.

Last year, more and more stag groups chose to spend slightly more to stay in apartments all together as a group, with 40 per cent choosing this option - 15 per cent up from 2017.

However, the traditional hotel option is still a favourite among stag parties, with 54 per cent of groups choosing this option and six per cent choosing to stay in a hostel.

The most popular time of year for a stag do

Data shows that before the wedding season starts in the summer, the stag season begins in spring.

In 2019, the first May bank holiday (3 to 6 May)is set to be the bigg est weekend of the year for stag parties, with groups from all over the UK celebrating in cities all over the UK and Europe.

Activities and accommodation

When it comes to accommodation and activities, both stags and hens parties spend similar amounts.

However, stags spend seven per cent more of their money on nights out, with activities such as bar crawls and drinks packages making up 13 per cent of the total.

On the other hand, data shows that hen parties tend to prefer a relaxing meal at a nice restaurant, with this using up seven per cent of their total expense compared to stag parties at only four per cent.