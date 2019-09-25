Take a look around the most expensive hotel in Sussex
Found in the beautiful Sussex countryside, this incredible hotel has a variety of beautiful rooms, suites and even a Michelin starred restaurant.
Wednesday 25 September 2019 16:16
Take a look around inside the hotel where some suites can go for upwards of £800 per night.
1. Exclusive Deluxe Room - Holly
These exceptional exclusive deluxe rooms come with four poster beds, to give your visit a real sense of occasion. Boasting original features, these rooms also come with amazing views of the gardens.
2. Exclusive Deluxe Room - Chestnut
Some of the Exclusive Deluxe Rooms can also be twinned and come with a pristine en-suite as well as a flat screen TV, which really gives off the feeling of luxury.
3. Exclusive Deluxe Room - Ash
Included in your stay with one of the Exclusive Deluxe Rooms is a freshly cooked English breakfast for two from the restaurants award winning kitchen. As well as the feature rooms, there is also Pear, Walnut and Lime rooms too.
4. A magnificent 16th century hotel
In 2010, the hotel came under the ownership of long standing patron Jeremy Hosking. He set about to restore the hotel to its glory, reversing the decline it had suffered in the years prior.
