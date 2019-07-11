A current day distress signal in Bexhill?

From: Mick Crick, Sutherland Avenue, Bexhill

A Union Jack flag flown on the prom near to the Sovereign Light Café appears to have been hung up-side down.

In seafaring years gone by this would have indicated a distress signal.

Perhaps this is a current day distress signal for Bexhill.

Could it be in respect of the ‘cattle shed’ shelters on that stretch of the prom, or something imminent such as the demise of the Sovereign Light platform out on the horizon off Bexhill? This being due for destruction next year.