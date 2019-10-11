A259 closed in both directions at Little Common

The A259 Little Common Road is closed in both directions this evening (Friday, October 11) due to a collision.

The road is closed from the Little Common Roundabout to Sutherland Avenue due to a crash involving one vehicle, according to AA traffic reports.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene.

The road closure is causing traffic to build up in the area, particularly along the rest of Little Common Road and Barnhorn Road.

More to follow.

