Accident on A259 Barnhorn Road involving two cars

A main road is currently blocked due to an earlier accident.

Two cars were involved in the collision on the A259 Barnhorn Road earlier this afternoon (Thursday, August 16).

The road is blocked both ways in Pevensey with queuing traffic.

Police, ambulance and firefighters are currently at the scene.

A police spokesman said the collision happened at 2pm between Custom Cafe and the Middle Barn Farm.

It involved a Ford Fiesta and Peugeot 309.

The spokesman said: “One elderly woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and is being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

“The other driver suffered minor injuries. The road has been closed between the Walls End roundabout in Pevensey and the Little Common roundabout. The road to Hooe is also closed.

“Traffic in the area is gridlocked. The road is likely to be closed for a while.”