Appeal after vehicle damaged three times in Crowhurst

Police are appealing for anyone with information after a vehicle in Crowhurst was damaged on three separate occasions.
The vehicle in question was a Citroen Berlingo, police confirmed.
Rother Police tweeted: "A Citroen Berlingo has been damaged on three separate occasions in Crowhurst.
"If you can help with information regarding this please call 101 and quote 1194 of 29:03:2019."
