Best of 1066 Community Awards: Here’s how to nominate your local hero

We live in communities where togetherness and partnership are part of daily life, which is why your Observer is today proud to be launching the Best of 1066 Community Awards.

We know that there are thousands of big-hearted, hard-working people who make a difference to the places where we live and don’t get the recognition they fully deserve.

Community Awards. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180612-234420008

We are looking to put that right with these awards, sponsored by County Clean, which include 16 different categories so everybody has a chance of winning an award.

The awards will be dished out at a very special ceremony, to be held at the Bannatyne Spa Hotel Hastings on the evening of Thursday, June 6.

Over the course of the next two months, we will be inviting entries from across our region from those wanting to nominate a family member, friend, colleague or neighbour who you feel is deserving of their 15 minutes of fame. There is also nothing to stop you entering the awards yourself.

Maria Hudd, chief reporter of the Observer series, said of the awards: “We are absolutely thrilled that we are able to organise this event for 1066 Country as it really is a remarkable part of the world, full of people with fascinating stories to tell. My hope for these awards is that it shines a spotlight on the selfless volunteers and workers who make our communities what they are. We welcome entries from everybody and we are confident that we can deliver an event that everybody will be proud of.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the management at the Bannatyne Spa Hotel Hastings, who always deliver a fantastic event, as well as the amazing local companies who have already agreed to sponsor the awards as, without them, they would not happen.”

To nominate someone, send an email marked ‘Best of 1066’ to maria.hudd@jpimedia.co.uk and state who would like to nominate, in which category you are nominating them and the reasons why in no more than 50 words. The email must include your contact details and a contact detail for the person you are nominating.

Closing date for entries is Thursday, April 18.

Categories:

• Local Hero (sponsored by M&W Sales)

• Carer of the Year Award

• Young achiever (sponsored by East Sussex College, Hastings)

• Sporting Star Award (sponsored by Just Property)

• Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Hastings Direct)

• Overall Achiever of the Year (sponsored by County Clean)

• Care for Animals

• Business in the community award (sponsored by Bannatyne Spa Hotel Hastings)

• Public Service Award (sponsored by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce)

• Special Recognition (sponsored by R&R Kitchens)

• Observer Achievement Award (sponsored by the Observer series)

• Best Community Organisation

• Friend of the Environment

• Best Fundraiser (sponsored by White Rock Theatre)

• Health Worker Award

• Charity of the Year (sponsored by PCM Estate Agents)