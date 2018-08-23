Bexhill Academy students rise to challenge of tough new GCSEs with top grades

Students at Bexhill Academy enjoyed significant success with their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 23).

The school said more than 50 per cent of this year’s students achieved the new strong pass (5) or higher in English, with almost 45 per cent achieving this grade or higher in maths.

Luke Brundle achieved an astonishing six grade 9s, two grade 8s, an A* and an A grade, making him the highest achieving student in the school.

Other students who also achieved exceptionally high grades across all their subjects at Bexhill Academy included Olivia Bryant with two grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s an A* and an A grade, Connor Adam with two grade 9s, five grade 8s and three A grades, and Molly Jeffreys with three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two A* and two A grades.

Principal Heidi Brown said: “I am so very proud of all the students and staff who have risen to the challenge of these new, much tougher GCSE examinations and achieved such wonderful successes.

“We are also really proud of Jacob Betts, a former head boy at the academy, who achieved two A*s and an A grade in his A-levels which has secured his place at Oxford University for September.”