Bexhill contributed to the welfare and training of D-Day Soldiers

From: G. Akehurst, Church Vale Road, Bexhill

With the 75th Anniversary of D-Day behind us. Do many of the residents of Bexhill realise our town contributed to the welfare and training of the brave men that took part?

My father, Eric Callar, from East Croydon was a member of “‘E” Troop, 45 Commando and was billeted in Pembury Grove, Sidley. He and his comrades trained on the beaches of what is now Sovereign Harbour.

He often reminisced about marching down Sea Road with their commanding officer taking the salute standing on the roof of the air raid shelter, opposite Buckhurst Road.

The officers took over a building on the corner of Lionel and Brookfield Road as their headquarters.

He was wounded two days after landing on Sword Beach, but survived and came back to Bexhill to marry Barbara, a local girl, who he met at a dance held for the soldiers in the original St Peters Church Hall, Old Town.