Bexhill does have tourist information point

From: JOHN BETTS, Eden Drive, Bexhill

The town certainly does have such a facility, it is located in Bexhill Museum on Egerton Road, having been established there for many years, so I am somewhat surprised and annoyed that the ‘Town Hall’ had forgotten its existence. It is sited in the Museum’s entrance area so that anyone wishing to use the facility does not have to pay the normal entrance fee.

So, tourists DO NOT have to travel to Hastings or Eastbourne, but may find what they are looking for just five minutes walk from the town centre.