Bexhill fire caused by sun’s reflection

Firefighters have issued safety advice after a fire broke out at a house in Bexhill due to the sun shining on a shaving mirror.

Crews attended the property in De La Warr Parade just before 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 10).

Smoke was issuing from the first floor. Crews used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet. Firefighters then searched the premises and confirmed no one was in the property at the time.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was accidental, with the most likely cause being a reflection from the sun onto a shaving mirror.

It was left on a cabinet in the corner of the room, by the window and next to the curtains.

Andy Nock, crew commander at Bexhill Fire Station, said: “Incidents like this usually occur with windows that face south and can be more common in the autumn and winter when the sun is lower in the sky.

“Crews worked hard to extinguish the fire and fortunately no one was in the property at the time. We would recommend that you consider moving mirrors, glasses or glass ornaments, such as crystals away from windows to avoid the risk of fire and ensure you test your smoke alarm once a week.”