Bexhill pensioner feels elderly people are not treated fairly

From: J Camden-Field, London Road, Bexhill

I think we all know by now that Britain’s citizens, especially those who have paid in all their working lives, are very much at the bottom of any chain. The BBC, to add insult to our elderly population, can afford to give away free football souvenirs to fans who possibly should be at work and deprive us of our TV licence. Shame on the BBC. Then we have the NHS doctors saying they will treat any foreigner free while making us pay, for example vitamin D, for a medical ailment such as osteomalacia (soft bones). Some surgeries are charging £15 to have your ears syringed. These may sound petty ailments but we have paid in for all this. If the NHS can’t afford us anymore how come they suggest we let in the rest of the world for free? Am I missing something? Will our government actually do anything? Of course, they can afford to pay for everything so they probably don’t care. I was refused entry into USA because my pittance of a pension would not cover my medical needs, so don’t tell me we can’t do the same. Our citizens should come first, especially those who have contributed, harsh but true.